The New England Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Starting signal-caller Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and backup Brian Hoyer (concussion) are injured, leaving rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe as the only healthy passer on the roster.
Gilbert, 31, made one start with Washington last season and completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in a Week 15 loss at Philadelphia.
A sixth-round draft pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014, Gilbert has passed for 477 yards, one TD and one pick in eight games (two starts) with four teams.
Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown after relieving Hoyer in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.