The New England Patriots are expected to be without wide receiver N'Keal Harry for the next four weeks, according to NFL Network, because of a left-shoulder injury suffered Thursday night in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That timeline would make Harry unlikely to play in New England's season opener Sept. 12 at home against the Miami Dolphins.
Harry, who made waves earlier this summer by requesting a trade, hurt the shoulder diving for a long pass from quarterback Mac Jones.
A Patriots first-round pick (No. 32 overall) out of Arizona State in 2019, Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 NFL games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.