The New England Patriots may be strongly considering paying up for trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Athletic reported the Patriots are interested in the Atlanta Falcons' fourth overall selection in Thursday's first round, likely targeting a quarterback.
With Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Zach Wilson (Jets) and either Mac Jones or Trey Lance (49ers) likely gone by that point, the Patriots could be targeting Ohio State's Justin Fields.
The cost would figure to be prohibitive, given the 49ers gave up plenty to move from No. 12 into their current No. 3 position. San Francisco traded the No. 12 overall pick this year, its third-round pick next year and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023.
The Patriots hold the No. 15 overall pick.
--Field Level Media
