The New England Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with free agent tight end Mike Gesicki, ESPN reported Friday.
After five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki remains in the AFC East on a contract worth up to $9 million.
Gesicki, 27, caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.
The 2018 second-round pick had 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 TDs in 81 games (31 starts) for Miami.
With the Patriots, Gesicki will pair with veteran Hunter Henry and take the place of Jonnu Smith, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday for a seventh-round draft pick.
