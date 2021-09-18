The New England Patriots signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract and promoted the veteran backup from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, ESPN reported Saturday.
Hoyer and rookie starter Mac Jones are the only QBs on the active roster for Sunday's game between the Patriots (0-1) and host New York Jets (0-1).
Hoyer, 35, is in his seventh season with New England. He played with the Patriots from 2009-11, then again in 2018 and 2020. He was also with the team for part of 2017.
This is his 13th NFL season, having also played for Arizona (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019).
Hoyer has played in 70 regular-season games (39 starts), completing 59.2 percent of his 1,501 pass attempts for 10,404 yards, 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.
The Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton, a former league MVP, on Aug. 31.
Jones, the first-round pick from Alabama, completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in last week's season-opening 17-16 loss to the visiting Miami Dolphins.
