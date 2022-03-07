The New England Patriots are releasing linebacker Kyle Van Noy in a cost-cutting move, ESPN reported Monday.

The move creates just under $5 million in salary cap space, per the report.

Van Noy, 30, is now a free agent for the third consecutive offseason. He signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Patriots about a week after Miami released him in March 2021.

In his second tour of duty in New England in 2021, Van Noy recorded 66 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (eight starts). He also played for the Patriots from 2016-19.

Van Noy has 28.5 career sacks and three interceptions in 111 career games (73 starts) for the Detroit Lions, Pats and Dolphins. The Lions selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.