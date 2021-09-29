Sorry, an error occurred.
New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, ESPN reported Wednesday.
White, 29, was carted off the field in Sunday's home loss to the New Orleans Saints with what was reported as a hip subluxation.
Further examinations led to the season-ending diagnosis for the Patriots captain and eight-year veteran.
The Patriots see White's injury as a big blow.
"Huge," safety Devin McCourty said. "James is the quiet leader, the guy that (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels used to always say '... Do it like James.'"
White was injured while rushing for 6 yards on third-and-3 with about 11 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. It was his only touch of Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Saints.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has gained 4,556 yards from scrimmage and scored 36 touchdowns in 95 games with the Patriots, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.
--Field Level Media
