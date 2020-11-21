The New England Patriots activated running back Sony Michel from injured reserve on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.
Michel has not played since Sept. 27 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He has missed New England's past six games because of a quadriceps injury.
The Patriots (4-5) visit the Houston Texans (2-7) on Sunday afternoon. Michel could share carries in the backfield with teammate Damien Harris, who has played a more prominent role with Michel out.
Michel is averaging 6.7 yards per carry on the season. He has 26 rushes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
In other roster moves Saturday, the Patriots released defensive end Derek Rivers and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt.
--Field Level Media
