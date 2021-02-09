Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery Wednesday to repair a turf toe injury, multiple outlets reported.
He is expected to miss most of the team's offseason work but be ready to go by training camp, per NFL Network and ESPN.
Mahomes injured his left big toe in the first quarter of the 22-17 divisional playoff victory against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 17.
He had one of the worst games of his NFL career in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, completing 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed five times for 33 yards and was sacked three times.
Mahomes' 52.3 passer rating was the lowest of the 25-year-old's four-year career, spanning 46 regular-season starts and eight postseason starts.
