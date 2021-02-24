Team USA captain Pat Hurst will get one more captain's pick for the Solheim Cup, according to a report from Golfweek.
Hurst will now have three captain's picks for the September event in the wake of fewer playing opportunities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hurst previously named Michelle Wie and Angela Stanford as her two assistant captains and will make one more selection before the event begins.
It's been difficult for Hurst, knowing that she has plenty of options.
"I think the more picks I have the harder it is because I disappoint more people," she said. "Why didn't you pick me?"
The Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 4-6 at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
--Field Level Media
