The Carolina Panthers plan to keep head coach Matt Rhule for the 2022 season, ESPN reported Saturday.

Sources also told the network that Rhule will begin searching for a new offensive coordinator next week.

Rhule, 46, is 10-22 in two seasons at the helm heading into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina (5-11) started 3-0 this season but takes a six-game losing streak into the finale at Tampa Bay (12-4).

Rhule fired offensive coordinator and play-caller Joe Brady on Dec. 5. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon took over his duties.

Rhule signed a seven-year, $62 million contract in January 2020.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.