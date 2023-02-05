The Carolina Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday.
Evero, 42, held the same position last season with the Denver Broncos, who agreed to let him out of his contract.
Evero, who was also linked to the Minnesota Vikings' vacant DC position, will join new head coach Frank Reich's first staff in Carolina.
In his first season as the Denver DC in 2022, the Broncos finished 14th in the league in scoring defense (21.1 points per game) and seventh in total defense (320.0 yards per game).
Before joining the Broncos under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Evero was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-21), Green Bay Packers (2016) and San Francisco 49ers (2011-15).
The Panthers fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow following a Week 5 loss to the 49ers, with Al Holcomb performing those duties for the rest of the season.
--Field Level Media
