Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker Shaq Thompson have cleared COVID-19 protocol and are expected to play against the host New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported Saturday.

They were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Burns, 23, has recorded 48 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games this season. He also was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Thompson, 27, has 91 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks in 12 games this season.

The Panthers (5-10) will look to snap a five-game losing skid on Sunday when they meet the Saints (7-8).

--Field Level Media

