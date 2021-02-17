The San Diego Padres signed veteran reliever Mark Melancon, MLB Network reported Wednesday.
Melancon, a three-time All-Star who turns 36 in March, will receive a $2 million salary in 2021 and has a $1 million buyout option for 2022, per the report.
The right-hander was 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.78 ERA in 23 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2020.
His career record is 30-27 with 205 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 606 relief appearances with the New York Yankees (2009-10), Houston Astros (2010-11), Boston Red Sox (2012), Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-16), Washington Nationals (2016), San Francisco Giants (2017-19) and Braves (2019-20).
Melancon led the majors with a career-high and Pirates-record 51 saves in 2015.
