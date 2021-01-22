The San Diego Padres and free agent infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar are in agreement on a three-year, $21 million contract, ESPN reported Friday.
Profar, 27, appeared in 56 games with the Padres last season and batted .278 with seven homers and 25 RBIs. The versatile defender started games at all three outfield positions (32 in left field) and at second base (16 starts).
He joined San Diego in a December 2019 trade with the Oakland Athletics.
The Curacao native debuted with the Texas Rangers at age 19 in 2012 and owns a career average of .238 with 59 home runs and 222 RBIs in 547 games with Texas (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland (2019) and San Diego.
--Field Level Media
