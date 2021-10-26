The San Diego Padres interviewed Ozzie Guillen for their vacant managerial position, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
Guillen, 57, played in the major leagues for 16 seasons before becoming manager of the Chicago White Sox, where he won the World Series in 2005. He also managed one season with the Miami Marlins in 2012.
The Padres are searching for a new manager after Jayce Tingler was fired earlier this month. Tingler was 116-106 in two seasons with the Padres, taking the team to the playoffs in 2020.
Other reported candidates for the Padres' manager vacancy are former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas and former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus.
Guillen, 57, batted .264 over his major league career with 28 home runs, 169 stolen bases and 619 RBIs for the White Sox (1985-97), Baltimore Orioles (1998), Atlanta Braves (1998-99) and Tampa Bay Rays (2000).
In eight years as the White Sox's manager, starting in 2004, he was 678-617, taking the team to the playoffs twice. The White Sox went 11-1 in the 2005 postseason, on the way to a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros in the World Series.
In recent years, Guillen has served as a television studio analyst for ESPN Deportes and most recently for NBC Sports Chicago.
