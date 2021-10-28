Sorry, an error occurred.
Green Bay star Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Thursday night's game at unbeaten Arizona, NFL Network reported.
The wide receiver did not travel with the Packers (6-1) for the showdown with the Cardinals (7-0) in Glendale, Ariz.
Adams, 28, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after testing positive. He needed to return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play.
Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro, is having another stellar season in 2021, posting 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
He has 598 catches for 7,312 yards and 65 touchdowns in 107 games (100 starts) since the Packers drafted him in the second round in 2014.
--Field Level Media
