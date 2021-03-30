The Green Bay Packers have re-signed backup defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Lancaster, 26, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, wasn't tendered by the team as a restricted free agent.
Lancaster has 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 43 career games (18 starts) with the Packers.
--Field Level Media
