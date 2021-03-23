The Green Bay Packers are re-signing cornerback Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday.
King, 25, has started 36 of his 41 games with the Packers, including 11 starts last season.
A 2017 second-round pick, King was an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.
King's career totals include 168 tackles, six interceptions, 27 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He had a breakout year in 2019 with five picks and 15 pass breakups.
The signing means the Packers will return their top three cornerbacks from last season's 13-3 squad, including Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander and slot corner Chandon Sullivan.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.