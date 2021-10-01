Sorry, an error occurred.
Green Bay Packers star linebacker Za'Darius Smith is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network reported Friday.
Smith played 18 snaps as a reserve in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints despite intense back pain and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17.
The Packers haven't revealed that Smith underwent surgery or whether or not it would be season-ending.
The 29-year-old Smith made the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons with Green Bay. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 last season.
Smith spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had 18.5 sacks in 58 games (16 starts).
The Packers are missing Smith's pass-rushing skills as they have just four sacks through three games.
--Field Level Media
