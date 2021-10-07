Sorry, an error occurred.
The Green Bay Packers are expected to place Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Rivers, a backup edge rusher, has played 98 snaps and has two tackles in four games this season.
The 24-year-old, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in August, was added to the injury report on Wednesday.
If Rivers is sidelined, he'll join Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve. Smith injured his back in Week 1 and recently underwent surgery to repair the injury.
While the losses leave the Packers thin at linebacker, Green Bay agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday morning.
--Field Level Media
