The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker, ESPN reported Monday.

The team plans to sign guard Keifer Sykes from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League, per the report.

Wanamaker, 32, has averaged 3.5 points, 2.2 assists and 13.3 minutes in 22 games (one start) in his first season in Indiana.

He has played in 190 NBA games with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers.

--Field Level Media

