The New Orleans Saints are retaining free agent cornerback P.J. Williams for one more year, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Williams' new contract will reportedly pay him $2.3 million guaranteed.
The 27-year-old was drafted in the third round (78th overall) by the Saints in 2015 and he has played 62 games (26 starts) for them in five seasons.
Last season, Williams had one interception, 40 tackles, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 15 games (three starts). He played on 499 defensive snaps (48 percent) and 111 special-teams snaps (24 percent).
He has five interceptions, 26 pass breakups and 191 tackles in his NFL career.
--Field Level Media
