Free agent offensive tackle Morgan Moses will visit the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, ESPN reported.
The Washington Football Team released the 30-year-old veteran last month after signing former Bears left tackle Charles Leno and picking tackle Samuel Cosmi of Texas in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Moses is primarily a right tackle.
He started every game for Washington over the past six seasons. He played in eight games (one start) as a rookie after he was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia.
Moses reportedly visited with the New York Jets last week.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.