Orlando City SC are close to signing veteran defender Emmanuel Mas of Argentina, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 32-year-old left back's contract with Boca Juniors expired on July 1.

Reports indicated the deal with the MLS club is agreed upon in principal, with a medical exam and contract signing imminent.

Mas joined Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors in 2018 following stints with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig (2017-18) and with Argentine clubs San Lorenzo (2013-16) and San Martin de San Juan (2008-13).

He earned eight caps with Argentina's national team, with his last appearance being a World Cup qualifier against Chile in 2017.

--Field Level Media

