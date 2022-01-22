Orlando City SC reportedly completed a massive transfer deal for forward Facundo Torres of Uruguay.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Saturday that the Lions paid a club-record $7.5 million fee and $1.5 million in bonuses to acquire his full rights from Club Atletico Penarol of Uruguay.

Torres, 21, signed a four-year deal with an additional option year with the MLS club, per the report.

It was not immediately clear whether Torres would occupy a U22 Initiative slot or a Designated Player slot.

--Field Level Media

