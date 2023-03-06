Southern Cal offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, an All-American in 2022 who's considered a top-100 NFL draft prospect, tore his ACL during drills at the Scouting Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
A second OL prospect, Wanya Morris of Oklahoma, sustained a Grade 2 hamstring pull in his 40-yard dash, per NFL Network.
Vorhees suffered his injury Sunday but then came back Monday morning to do 38 reps in the 225-pound bench press with one leg on the ground, per the report. It's reportedly a clean tear.
The injury occurred during position drills, per the report. Vorhees measured at 6-feet-6 and 310 pounds with 32 1/8 arm length.
Vorhees made 37 starts at USC over his four-year career, with 25 at right guard. The injury will likely erase his entire first season in the NFL.
Morris' injury is a 3- to 4-week recovery, and it's expected he'll be ready for private workouts in April, per the report.
