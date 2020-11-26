Oklahoma State backup quarterback Shane Illingworth tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's home game against Texas Tech, The Oklahoman reported Thursday.

Illingworth has played in four games for the No. 23 Cowboys this season, including two starts when Spencer Sanders was injured.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound true freshman has completed 41 of 70 passes for 554 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Illingworth was just 5 of 21 for 71 yards in last Saturday's 41-13 loss at rival Oklahoma.

Junior college transfer Ethan Bullock will be the No. 2 quarterback for Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) against the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5) on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.