Oklahoma State backup quarterback Shane Illingworth tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's home game against Texas Tech, The Oklahoman reported Thursday.
Illingworth has played in four games for the No. 23 Cowboys this season, including two starts when Spencer Sanders was injured.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound true freshman has completed 41 of 70 passes for 554 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Illingworth was just 5 of 21 for 71 yards in last Saturday's 41-13 loss at rival Oklahoma.
Junior college transfer Ethan Bullock will be the No. 2 quarterback for Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) against the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5) on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
