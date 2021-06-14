Oklahoma center Rick Issanza has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported Monday.
The 7-foot-1 redshirt sophomore played in just five games for the Sooners, totaling four points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes in 2020-21.
Issanza was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 out of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz. He chose Oklahoma over Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech.
The Sooners have a new coach in 2021-22, with former Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser taking over for the retired Lon Kruger.
--Field Level Media
