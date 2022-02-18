Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi could be out 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, TSN reported Friday.

He was hurt during Thursday night's 7-3 defeat of the Anaheim Ducks, leaving the bench shortly after scoring his 12th goal of the season at 7:26 of the second period.

Puljujarvi, 23, has a career-high 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) through 46 games this season.

He has 90 points (44 goals, 46 assists) in 240 games with the Oilers since they drafted him fourth overall in 2016.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.