Ohio State star running back Trey Sermon was taken to Broward General Hospital after injuring his collarbone after just one carry in Monday's title game against top-ranked Alabama in Miami Gardens, Fla., according to ESPN.
Sermon was taken to the locker room where he received an X-ray following his 2-yard run, per ESPN.
The senior was replaced by Master Teague, who had six carries for 25 yards, including an 8-yard score, in the first quarter, which ended with a 7-7 score.
Sermon, who transferred from Oklahoma, had rushed for 636 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries in his past three games. He rushed for a Big Ten-title-game-record 331 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a win over Northwestern on Dec. 19 before running for 193 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in a semifinal win over No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
