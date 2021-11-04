Outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and is now a free agent, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The 2021 All-Star batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs in 138 games last season.

Castellanos, 29, had two years and $32 million remaining on a four-year, $64 million deal he signed ahead of the 2020 season. The deal included opt-out clauses after the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Reds are expected to give Castellanos a qualifying offer. Cincinnati would receive draft-pick compensation if he signs with another team.

Castellanos is a career .278 hitter with 168 homers and 594 RBIs in 1,086 games with the Detroit Tigers (2013-19), Chicago Cubs (2019) and Reds.

