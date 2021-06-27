Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to be back with the New York Mets on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, according to mlb.com.
Nimmo, 28, has been sidelined with a detached ligament in his left hand since early May. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse for the past week on a rehab assignment.
In 21 games this season, Nimmo is batting .318 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 386 career games with the Mets, the 2011 first-round pick is a career .262 hitter with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
