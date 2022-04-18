Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2026, ESPN reported Monday.

Rahne, 41, led the Monarchs to a 6-7 finish and the second bowl berth in program history last season.

Old Dominion started 1-5 before winning five straight games to earn a trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where it lost 30-17 to Tulsa.

Rahne was hired in December 2019 after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State. ODU canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In