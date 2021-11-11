Sorry, an error occurred.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won't pick his next team until after Sunday's games, ESPN reported Thursday.
As many as eight teams reportedly are pursuing the 29-year-old free agent, who cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
Potential landing spots include Green Bay and Seattle, who face each other Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kansas City, New Orleans and New England are also reported to be in the mix.
Beckham has made it clear he only wants to join a playoff contender, per reports.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games this season.
Beckham has 504 catches for 7,062 yards with 51 touchdowns in 88 career games with the New York Giants (2014-18) and Browns.
--Field Level Media
