The Denver Nuggets plan to sign guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Nuggets are short-handed in the backcourt, having lost Jamal Murray for the season to a torn left ACL earlier this month. Will Barton has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Rivers, 28, has averaged 24.2 minutes, 5.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five games with Denver since signing a 10-day contract on April 20.

He began the season with the New York Knicks but was traded to Oklahoma City on March 25 and waived by the Thunder three days later.

A first-round pick in 2012, Rivers has career averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 578 games (151 starts) with six teams.

--Field Level Media

