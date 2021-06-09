Denver guard Will Barton is expected to make his return for Game 2 of the Nuggets' Western Conference semifinal game on Wednesday night after missing more than six weeks with a hamstring injury, ESPN reported.
Barton, 30, will test the hamstring in warmups and will play against the Phoenix Suns, barring a setback, per the report.
Barton suffered the injury on April 23 driving to the basket just 59 seconds into the game vs. Golden State.
In 56 games (52 starts), Barton was averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 is in Phoenix.
--Field Level Media
