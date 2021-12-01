Denver guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and will miss Wednesday's game at Orlando, The Athletic reported.

Rivers, 29, is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 17.4 minutes in 18 games (three starts) with the Nuggets this season.

The 2012 first-round pick has career averages of 8.9 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 606 games (159 starts) with six organizations.

The short-handed Nuggets are already playing without injured starters Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), who are both sidelined indefinitely.

--Field Level Media

