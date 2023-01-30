Premier League club Nottingham Forest reportedly submitted an offer to sign FC Cincinnati striker Brenner.
Talks between the clubs are ongoing, MLSsoccer.com reported Monday.
Meanwhile Brenner has been training by himself the past couple of days in order to minimize the distractions for the MLS club, which opens the season Feb. 25 at home against the Houston Dynamo.
The 23-year-old Brazilian delivered 18 goals and six assists in 29 games during his second season with FCC in 2022. He had eight goals and two assists in 33 matches in his debut campaign in 2021.
There is a sense of urgency with the talks, as the transfer window in England closes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Cincinnati acquired Brenner from the Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2021 for a $13 million transfer fee.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.