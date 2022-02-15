Notre Dame is expected to hire Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden as its defensive coordinator, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Golden had been on the radar of new Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman but was tied up as the Bengals prepared for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

For the 52-year-old Golden, the move to Notre Dame marks a return to the college game.

He previously was the head coach at Temple (2006-10) and Miami (2011-15). Under Golden, Temple was 27-34, and he had a 32-25 record with the Hurricanes. His teams were 0-3 in bowl appearances.

He spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. Previous career stops include Boston College, Penn State, Virginia and the Detroit Lions.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.