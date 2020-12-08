The Carolina Panthers are on track to reopen their team facility Wednesday after receiving no new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, NFL Network reported.
The Panthers shut down operations for Monday and Tuesday after placing eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is conducting meetings remotely in the meantime.
The eight players were wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson, offensive tackle Greg Little, punter Michael Palardy and practice squad receiver Ishmael Hyman.
Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector were already on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Panthers (4-8) are coming off a bye week and are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday.
