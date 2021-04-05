The NFL is planning to eliminate the Monday Night Football Week 1 doubleheader starting this season and instead make it part of a doubleheader to kick off Week 18, NBC Sports reported.
The one Monday Night Football game would be played at its usual start in Week 1 while two games will be showcased on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, to begin the final weekend of the regular season, per NBC.
The two Saturday Week 18 games -- one late afternoon, one evening -- would belong to ESPN, per the report. The rest of Week 18 would be played Sunday afternoon culminating with Sunday Night Football.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.