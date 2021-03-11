The NFL lost $4 billion in revenues in 2020 compared to the prior year, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday.
Citing a source, the publication said revenues in 2020 totaled $12 billion, down from $16 billion in 2019 -- a drop of 25 percent. Revenues had been projected to reach $16.5 billion.
And while the NFL played a full 16-game season, plus the playoffs, in 2020, games were played with limited or no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bulk of the revenue decline was absorbed by the individual teams, who couldn't benefit from sales revenue tied to tickets, parking and concessions or local sponsorships during the pandemic.
League revenues, which reached $9.5 billion in 2019, did not incur as steep of a drop because the NFL received full media payments, Sports Business Journal said.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.