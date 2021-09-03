The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Issiar Drame, MLSsoccer.com reported Friday.
The 22-year-old Frenchman most recently competed with Olimpik Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League.
A towering 6-foot-5 center back, Drame made 18 league appearances last season with Donetsk.
He played with Olympique Lyon's U-19 and B teams in France before joining Donetsk in October 2020.
