The Brooklyn Nets signed veteran forward Paul Millsap, the four-time All-Star's agent told The Athletic on Thursday.
The 36-year-old free agent spent the past four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 56 games (36 starts) in 2020-21.
Millsap also considered the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers before deciding to join coach Steve Nash's star-studded club in Brooklyn.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Millsap played on a one-year, $10 million deal with Denver last season.
Millsap has averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 boards in 1,052 games (745 starts) with the Utah Jazz (2006-13), Atlanta Hawks (2013-17) and Nuggets.
He joins a Nets roster that includes Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin and the recently signed Patty Mills.
--Field Level Media
