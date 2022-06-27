Kyrie Irving is expected to decline his option for the 2022-23 season, setting up a possible exit to free agency.
But the Brooklyn Nets have also given Irving permission to seek a trade, the New York Post reported Monday.
Irving's deadline to exercise his $36.5 million option for next season is Wednesday. ESPN reported the two sides are likely to meet to discuss a contract, but that meeting could take place after the option deadline passes.
ESPN reported Monday the Lakers are the only team with known interest in a sign-and-trade deal. Even so, the Lakers have only the $6 million mid-level exception to offer Irving and would likely need a third team to help facilitate any trade with the Nets.
One possible loophole exists: Irving opting in with the Nets with the purpose of making the trade to the Lakers work without the insurance of a long-term deal.
Irving's contract includes a trade kicker that would add $6 million to his 2022-23 salary.
The Nets made Irving a "real offer" in the past week, per ESPN, but are hesitant to offer a four-year contract.
Irving has missed 123 of 226 possible games with the Nets since joining the team in 2019.
Irving reportedly provided the Nets a list of teams to whom he would approve a sign-and-trade deal, which piqued the interest of Kevin Durant, ESPN reported. Durant is expected to stay in Brooklyn but could request a trade if the Nets are unable to build a winning roster around him.
ESPN maintained Monday that Irving was more likely to stay than go, but added other free-agent moves might impact the 30-year-old point guard's decision.
Irving averaged 27.8 points and 5.8 assists per game in 2021-22, though the sample size was limited due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving wasn't allowed to play home games until the final month of the regular season.
