Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills declined his $6.2 million player option for next season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The move makes Mills a free agent one day before players can begin negotiating deals with clubs.

The 33-year-old Mills made a career-best 227 3-pointers last season for the Nets. He averaged 11.4 points in 81 games (48 starts).

Mills still could choose to return to Brooklyn.

The Australian native spent 10 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs prior to last season. He began his NBA career by spending two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mills has career averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 820 games (105 starts). He has knocked down 1,447 3-pointers at a 38.9 percent clip.

Long known for his character and ability to be a good teammate, Mills won the NBA Sportsmanship Award after last season.

Mills entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2009 draft by Portland after being a college star at Saint Mary's.

--Field Level Media

