Brooklyn Nets star James Harden plans to return Wednesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic reported.
Sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring strain, Harden will play assuming that pregame warmups go smoothly.
Harden, 31, has missed 20 of Brooklyn's last 21 games, including the last 18 in a row. He tried to play against the New York Knicks on April 5 but was removed after just four minutes.
The Nets (45-24) are 11-11 in the games Harden has missed since he joined the team in a Jan. 13, 2021 trade from the Houston Rockets.
The nine-time All-Star guard and three-time NBA scoring champion is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists in 42 games this season, including 25.4 points, 8.7 boards and 11.0 assists in 34 games (all starts) with the Nets.
Brooklyn enters Wednesday's play in second place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers with three games remaining.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.