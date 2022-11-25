Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday.
Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team.
In an interview with NFL Network earlier on Tuesday, he said he wanted to coach again.
"It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said. "I'm proud those guys fought and stood up for me til the very end. I hope I get another chance to coach. I'd do some things better football-wise."
Rhule, 47, was 47-43 in the college ranks with Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19). At the latter, he was credited with turning around a program that had been decimated by scandal under former coach Art Briles.
In Rhule's final season there, the Bears were 11-3 and played in the Sugar Bowl.
Nebraska is in another once-proud program in desperate need of a turnaround after firing coach Scott Frost as the Huskers started the season at 1-2. Nebraska has won five national championships but none since 1997, when Frost was the quarterback.
Frost was 16-31 in four-plus seasons.
The Cornhuskers haven't won a bowl game since 2015 and last won 10 games in 2012. They were 3-8 (2-6 Big Ten) entering Friday's season finale against Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.