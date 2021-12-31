Sorry, an error occurred.
The NCAA Tournament committee is likely to discuss whether it will have teams on standby to take part in March Madness, just in case any schools need to pull out because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, told College Hoops Today on Friday that the committee was "still evaluating and considering all options."
In 2021, the 68-team NCAA Tournament was played in a bubble in Indianapolis because of the pandemic. In 2022, the NCAA intends to hold the games in arenas across the country, as usual.
The NCAA's football leadership has experienced disruption from the COVID-19 omicron variant as five bowl games were canceled and two were played with a team not originally assigned to the game.
Still, Gavitt expressed optimism.
"We're in a different phase of the pandemic than we were last year," Gavitt said. "The vaccines and boosters are giving us a better chance to navigate all of this."
The committee is scheduled to meet on Jan. 19, Gavitt said.
--Field Level Media
